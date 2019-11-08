|
GARY GENE DOWNS Swisher Gary Gene Downs, 80, of Swisher, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Manchester, the son of Harold and Eva (Blankenship) Downs. Gary graduated from Dundee High School in 1958 and served honorably in the U.S. Army. On May 16, 1964, Gary was united in marriage to Rose Mary Spaight at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Two children were born to this union. Gary and Rose worked at Smulekoff's Furniture in Cedar Rapids until starting Downs Flooring in Marion. They operated the company until June 2018. Gary enjoyed bowling, working in the yard and raising thoroughbred race horses. He was an avid reader and a collector of antiques and memorabilia. Gary loved spending time with his family and attending their activities. Gary is survived by his wife, Rose; his two children, Dianne (Jason) Osmun of Swisher and Michael Downs of Las Vegas; and eight grandchildren, Steven Osmun, Rachel Lange, Emily Lange, Nathan Lange, Hayley Osmun, Kaitlyn Osmun, Miah Downs and Sofia Osmun. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Spencer Lange. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Leonard--Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019