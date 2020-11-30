GARY GOLDSTEIN Cedar Rapids Gary Edward Goldstein passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 74, after a long illness with multiple systems atrophy. He was born in Chicago, grew up in Highland Park, and moved to Iowa to go to the University of Iowa for both undergraduate and graduate school. It was there that he met his wife, Kathe. They then moved to Cedar Rapids, where he taught at several local high schools before becoming a Realtor. He was an extraordinary teacher, actor, gardener, outdoorsman, political activist, advocate for peace and understanding between peoples of all kinds, and a treasured friend to many. He also was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his passion for living, his love of great conversation, quality relationships, dedication to the Jewish community and various social causes and his big ideas trying to make the world a better place. He was preceded in death by his wife and his son, Alan. He is survived by his daughter, Chava (Stephen) Rosenbaum; his three grandchildren, Natanel, Ayala and Eliyahu; a brother, Joel (Marcia); and sister-in-law, Andrea Goldstein. Donations in Gary's honor can be given to the Chicago Mitzvah Campaign: chicagomitzvahcampaign.org/donations/
.