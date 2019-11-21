|
GARY ALLAN HEALD Whittier Gary Allan Heald, 81, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born June 22, 1938, in Whittier, Iowa, to the late Eugene Heald and Phoebe Brooks. Along with his wife, Ellen, Gary is survived by his five children, Shawn Naeve (Mike), Scott Heald (Lisa), Dana Rohrssen, Jennifer Rose (Steve) and Kellie Webb (Keith); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Beverly Franks, Larry Heald, Dolores Schmell and Evelyn Heald; many nieces and nephews; and a loyal canine companion, Bailey. A native of Iowa, Gary enjoyed a lifelong career in the labor movement, beginning with Collins Radio/Rockwell in Cedar Rapids and ending as an international representative and department director with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Washington, D.C. Gary was an avid collector of baseball cards, stamps, coins and antiques. He loved sports, especially baseball, and worked as an umpire for the Cedar Rapids Reds. Gary loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Minnesota, fishing and playing golf. His favorite days of all were spent with his grandchildren, playing, singing and just having fun. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Va. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life and internment will take place in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Gary's name to the National Capital Area Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090; or at .
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019