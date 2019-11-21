Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
For more information about
Gary Heald
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Heald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Heald


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Heald Obituary
GARY ALLAN HEALD Whittier Gary Allan Heald, 81, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born June 22, 1938, in Whittier, Iowa, to the late Eugene Heald and Phoebe Brooks. Along with his wife, Ellen, Gary is survived by his five children, Shawn Naeve (Mike), Scott Heald (Lisa), Dana Rohrssen, Jennifer Rose (Steve) and Kellie Webb (Keith); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Beverly Franks, Larry Heald, Dolores Schmell and Evelyn Heald; many nieces and nephews; and a loyal canine companion, Bailey. A native of Iowa, Gary enjoyed a lifelong career in the labor movement, beginning with Collins Radio/Rockwell in Cedar Rapids and ending as an international representative and department director with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Washington, D.C. Gary was an avid collector of baseball cards, stamps, coins and antiques. He loved sports, especially baseball, and worked as an umpire for the Cedar Rapids Reds. Gary loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Minnesota, fishing and playing golf. His favorite days of all were spent with his grandchildren, playing, singing and just having fun. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Va. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life and internment will take place in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Gary's name to the National Capital Area Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090; or at .
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -