GARY RICHARD JACOBI Cedar Rapids Gary Richard Jacobi, 82, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405, with a time for sharing at 5 p.m. Burial will follow at Marengo Cemetery. Gary was born in Marengo, Iowa, on June 27, 1936. He graduated from OLVA High School in Waterloo, and soon after met and married Donna Hof in 1956. They made their home in Cedar Rapids and raised seven children. They were later divorced. Gary worked for 30 years at Wilson & Co. meatpacking plant in a variety of positions. He retired in 1986. Gary was a man who enjoyed time with family and friends, and that time together often included good food, cold beer, card games, some classic country music and laughter late into the night. He camped with his family often, singing along as his daughters played their guitars and sang around the fire at night. He loved to travel; his favorite destination was probably the white sand beaches in Florida. He is best remembered by those who loved him in jeans, a Hawaiian shirt, sandals and a well-loved straw hat. Gary left behind the legacy of children who share his love of family and friends, and his willingness to work hard and make sacrifices. He is survived by his children, Dawn (Bob) of Missouri, Diane (Scott) of Mount Vernon, Karen (Greg) of Nebraska, Tom (Susie) of California, Tim of Oklahoma and Mary (Gene) of Arizona; his wife of 33 years, Donna Jacobi; his 15 grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther, who prayed for him every day of her life; his father, Gerold Jacobi; his son, Grant; and his brother, Jack Jacobi. The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to all the staff at Living Center West for the kindness, dignity and care given to Gary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.