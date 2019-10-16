Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
563-556-6788
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kempthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Kempthorne


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Kempthorne Obituary
GARY KEMPTHORNE Dubuque Gary Kempthorne, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dubuque. Gary was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Quintin and Maude (Myers) Kempthorne. He graduated from the University of Dubuque and served in the U.S. Army. He was the manager of Job Service of Iowa for 20 years and the owner of Gordon's Toggery since 1969. Gary and Dina (Dingbaum) were married on Feb. 11, 1978, in Dubuque. He is survived by his wife, Dina; his daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Racanelli of Western Springs, Ill., and Theresa (Michael) Jared of Hot Springs, Ark.; his grandchildren, Katherine and Robert Racanelli, Emily (Hunter) James and Isabelle (Colton) Wiggins; and one great-grandson, Cotton James; his brother, Dion (Jane) Kempthorne of Richland Center, Wis.; and sister, Ramona Day, of Sussex, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Sigrid), Robert (Beth), Paul and Tim (Diane) Dingbaum; sisters-in-law, Mary Doughty and Nicolette Ellis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Norman Day, Dale Doughty and Ron Ellis. In keeping with Gary's wishes, there will be no public services. Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now