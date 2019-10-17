Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
Gary L. Glanz Obituary
GARY L. GLANZ Manchester Gary L. Glanz, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patti Glanz of Manchester; his two sons, Trevor (Valerie) Glanz and Eric (Melissa) Glanz, all of North Liberty; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Stella and Landon; one sister, Sheryl Stevens of Poulsbo, Wash.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe (Pat) McGee of Iowa City, Kathy (Ken) Springate of Eugene, Ore., Tom (Sandy) McGee of Waukesha, Wis., John (Laurie) McGee of Sun Prairie, Wis., Gini (Jim) Jordan of Atlantic, Coleen (Kent) Pech of Palm Coast, Fla., and Carolyn Cannon of West Des Moines; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Eileen Glanz; and his parents-in-law, Earl and Irene McGee. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Inurnment at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
