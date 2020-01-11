Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
More Obituaries for Gary Wilkinson
Gary L. Wilkinson

Gary L. Wilkinson Obituary
GARY L. WILKINSON Oxford Gary L. Wilkinson, 77, of Oxford, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
