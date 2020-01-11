|
|
GARY L. WILKINSON Oxford Gary L. Wilkinson, 77, of Oxford, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020