Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Gary Lee Long

Gary Lee Long Obituary
GARY LEE LONG Hiawatha Gary Lee Long, 64, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. In honor of his wishes, Gary will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Gary was born on July 1, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Kennedy High School in 1973 and continued his education at Kirkwood Community College. On Aug. 20, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Deb Naughton. They were blessed with 43 wonderful years together. Gary is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Jennifer (Mark) Lahart of Des Moines and Nicholas (Tessa) Long of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Avery and Aiden Lahart and Hadley Long; brothers, Duane Long and Mark (Deanna) Long; sister, Carla (Randy) Sacco; brother-in-law, David (Marilyn) Naughton; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and lifelong friends. Gary enjoyed his retirement by wintering in Arizona and traveling with his wife, Deb. His favorite pastimes were fishing, golfing, family vacations and his weekend hunting trips with his son, Nick. He looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Canada with friends and family. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. His greatest love was his kids and grandkids. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jean Long; in-laws, Evelyn and William Naughton; sister-in-law, Diane Long; and brother-in-law, Daniel Naughton. In lieu of flowers and donations, please remember all the great memories you have shared with Gary over the years. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
