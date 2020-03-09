|
GARY LEE STRANK Iowa City Gary Lee Strank, 73, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville, Iowa. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 570 Dublin Dr. Iowa City. Visitation will be at the church from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Eaton Rapids, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or Friends of Scouting. A full obituary can be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020