Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
570 Dublin Drive
Iowa City, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
570 Dublin Drive
Iowa City, IA
Gary Lee Strank Obituary
GARY LEE STRANK Iowa City Gary Lee Strank, 73, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville, Iowa. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 570 Dublin Dr. Iowa City. Visitation will be at the church from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Eaton Rapids, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or Friends of Scouting. A full obituary can be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020
