Gary Arp
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Hiawatha, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church, LCMS
Hiawatha, IA
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran cemetery
Clarinda, IA
The Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp

The Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp Obituary
THE REV. DR. GARY M. ARP Marion The Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp, 85, of Marion, Iowa, died peacefully at his home Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, with his wife, Marjorie, at his side. Following a long illness, Gary looked forward to going to be with Jesus and all those saints who went before him. Rev. 2:10b: "Be faithful until death and I will give you the crown of life." His funeral service will be at Zion Lutheran Church, LCMS, 201 First Ave., Hiawatha, Iowa, on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m., with family visitation at the church at 9 a.m. and general visitation at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Burial will be Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Clarinda, at 1 p.m. Gary served as pastor of Immanuel from 1970 to 1983. Lunch will be served following the committal service. Memorials are the family's choice to be directed to Zion Lutheran Church and Iowa District East of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Gary and Marjorie have been longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church and Gary served as district president of Iowa District East from 2000 to 2009. For the full obituary and to leave condolences, go to www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
