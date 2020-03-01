Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McNee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary McNee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary McNee Obituary
GARY MCNEE Littleton, Colo. Gary McNee, 80, of Littleton, Colo., died on Feb. 14, 2020, after a heroic struggle with heart and lung disease. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn McNee (married 1962); daughter, Jody Jamison (Matt) and granddaughters Payton and Kelsey; daughter, Marne Katsanis (John) and granddaughters Madeline and Sawyer; and sisters, Kara Brockschink (John) and Loralea Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred McNee; and sister, Connie Swartzendruber. Gary was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School, where he was active in 4-H: raising, showing and presenting. He received a B.A. from Cornell College and an M.A. in counseling from the University of Iowa. He retired after 30 years as a counselor at Littleton High School, making permanent impacts on many students' personal and academic lives. He received a service award from the Arapahoe-Douglas Area Vocational School and was a representative in the Littleton Education Association. His passion was cars: restoring them, driving them, reading about them and, in recent years, YouTubing them. He belonged to the Mountain Plains Corvette Club. He was truly a "car person." He also enjoyed World War II history, traveling, his dogs, and many events with his children and grandchildren. www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -