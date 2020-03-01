|
GARY MCNEE Littleton, Colo. Gary McNee, 80, of Littleton, Colo., died on Feb. 14, 2020, after a heroic struggle with heart and lung disease. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn McNee (married 1962); daughter, Jody Jamison (Matt) and granddaughters Payton and Kelsey; daughter, Marne Katsanis (John) and granddaughters Madeline and Sawyer; and sisters, Kara Brockschink (John) and Loralea Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred McNee; and sister, Connie Swartzendruber. Gary was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School, where he was active in 4-H: raising, showing and presenting. He received a B.A. from Cornell College and an M.A. in counseling from the University of Iowa. He retired after 30 years as a counselor at Littleton High School, making permanent impacts on many students' personal and academic lives. He received a service award from the Arapahoe-Douglas Area Vocational School and was a representative in the Littleton Education Association. His passion was cars: restoring them, driving them, reading about them and, in recent years, YouTubing them. He belonged to the Mountain Plains Corvette Club. He was truly a "car person." He also enjoyed World War II history, traveling, his dogs, and many events with his children and grandchildren. www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020