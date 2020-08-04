Gary Meade

GARY LYNN MEADE Edgewood Gary Lynn Meade, 65, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence in Edgewood. Gary is survived by his son, Robert Meade of Galesburg, Ill.; one sister, Cindy (Lowell) Moser of Osterdock; close friend, Laura Kuhlman; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Methodist Church in Edgewood with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends may also call one hour before the service Wednesday. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. The family understands if you are not comfortable attending visitation or the funeral service.