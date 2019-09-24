|
GARY N. "OZZY" OSBORN Oxford Gary N. "Ozzy" Osborn, 69, of Oxford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Gary's wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Instead of flowers or plants, memorial donations may be directed to the and/or the . Gary was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Neal and Evelyn (Ford) Osborn. He grew up and attended school in Tiffin. Gary met Marilou Spoerry in 1967. The couple married on Jan. 6, 1968, in Marengo. He was dedicated to his profession as a truck driver, driving for Ruan Transportation, Wynne Trucking, First Fleet and Hummer Trucking. Gary retired after many dedicated miles on the road. He very much enjoyed go-kart and stock car racing, fishing, camping, listening to the radio, attending his grandchildren's ball games and, most of all, spending time with friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Marilou; his children, Kristyn (Curt) Cleveland of Cedar Rapids, Chad (Jennifer) Osborn of Marengo, Colleen (Ken) Garcia of Oxford and Dana Osborn (Justin Jones) of Oxford; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Terrie (Darrell) Bahndorf of Cedar Rapids and Elizabeth "Tuddy" Adamson of Altoona; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and beloved dog, Tank. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019