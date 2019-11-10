|
GARY R. NOVAK Cedar Rapids Gary R. Novak, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial. There will be a Celebration of Life at Mr. B's in Cedar Rapids following the burial. Gary was born on Jan. 25, 1943, to Godfrey and Julia Novak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School. He owned Gary's Heating and Air Conditioning. Survivors include his beloved dog, Petey; his children, Lisa (Bill) Sinak, Karla (Tom Brecht) Novak, Ann (Tim) Hoefer, John Novak and Steven (Jennifer Robinson) Novak; stepchildren, Lisa (Rex) Johnson and Todd (Jennifer) Schroeder; grandchildren, Julianne, Claire and Will Sinak, Tyler Beville, Kate, Aubrey and Mya Hoefer, Alexandria, Olivia, Samuel and Reegan Novak, Greylee Johnson, Simon, Zachary and Rylen Novak, Zach Carlin and Logan and Astrid Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Ari, Stella and Luca; his siblings, Paul (Jean) Novak, Carol (Chuck) Oehler and Therese (Duane) Thenhaus, many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Julia Novak; and his wife, Sharon McSpadden Novak. Gary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," loved the Hawkeyes, golfing, bowling and fishing — especially in Hayward, Wis. He enjoyed socializing with his many friends all around town and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019