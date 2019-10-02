Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Ray Nelson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Ray Nelson Obituary
GARY RAY NELSON Van Horne On Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Gary Ray Nelson, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64. Gary was born in Chicago, to Everett and May (Nordin) Nelson on April 10, 1955. He received his B.A. degree from Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa. On Aug. 6, 1988, he married Cindy Villebro. They lovingly raised one son, Jesse Andrew. Gary had a passion for history and was an avid metal detectorist for many years. He passed his love of this hobby to his wife and son. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, May; his father, Everett; and his stepmother, Rosemary (Kaufman). He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Jesse; brother, Steve (Marcia); and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A private service will be held at the Lost Grove Cemetery in Webster County, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Flowers or memorials can be sent to his family at 206 Elm St., Van Horne, IA 52346.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now