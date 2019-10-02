|
GARY RAY NELSON Van Horne On Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Gary Ray Nelson, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64. Gary was born in Chicago, to Everett and May (Nordin) Nelson on April 10, 1955. He received his B.A. degree from Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa. On Aug. 6, 1988, he married Cindy Villebro. They lovingly raised one son, Jesse Andrew. Gary had a passion for history and was an avid metal detectorist for many years. He passed his love of this hobby to his wife and son. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, May; his father, Everett; and his stepmother, Rosemary (Kaufman). He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Jesse; brother, Steve (Marcia); and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A private service will be held at the Lost Grove Cemetery in Webster County, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Flowers or memorials can be sent to his family at 206 Elm St., Van Horne, IA 52346.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019