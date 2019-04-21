Home

GARY F. UHLAND Waterloo Gary F. Uhland, 72, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with military rites conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, (319) 233-3146, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
