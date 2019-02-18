|
GARY W. KOLEK Shellsburg Gary W. Kolek, 73, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice after an extended illness. Gary was born Sept. 7, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Wesley and Lilyan (Nodurft) Kolek. He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School. Gary was married to Martha Jane Sevart on Aug. 11, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. He was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Gary drove truck locally for 36 years. He enjoyed gardening, Nerf guns with his grandsons and his dog Zeus. He will be missed by his family. Survivors include his wife, Martha Jane (Sevart) Kolek; son, Phillip (Heather) Kolek; daughter, Valerie (Frank) Potucek; three grandsons, Evan and Owen Kolek and Frankie Potucek; and his siblings, Pat (Keith) Mitchell, Doug (Diane) Kolek and Bob (Jean) Kolek. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Luke's Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019