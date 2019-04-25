GARY W. VALENTA Elberon Gary W. Valenta, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m., also at the church on Saturday. Interment with military rites conducted by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107 and Navy Funeral Honors will be held at National Cemetery in rural Vining. Gary was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Belle Plaine, the son of Willard and Irene (Yuska) Valenta. He graduated from Norway High School with the Class of 1961. Gary served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961 until his discharge in 1967. On May 3, 1975, he was united in marriage to Susan Feuerbach at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Gary worked as a machinist at Cedar Rapids Inc. and owned and operated the Wagon Wheel in Elberon for six years. He was a member St. John Lutheran Church. Gary enjoyed playing cards, bowling and gardening. He also enjoyed attending his son Brian's sporting events and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Elberon; his son, Brian (Leslee) Valenta of Grimes; and three grandchildren, Zoey, Wyatt and Tate Valenta. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene Valenta. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary