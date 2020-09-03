GARY WERNIMONT Monticello Gary Wernimont, 74, passed away early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home following an extended illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are his wife, Patsy; seven children, Shawn (Jill) Wernimont, Langworthy, Shelley Wernimont, Cedar Rapids, Wally (Katie) Wernimont, Dubuque, Wesley (Bettina) Wernimont, Eagan, Minn., Mark Wernimont, Anamosa, Keith (Diana Jones) Wernimont, Monticello, and Kethery Wernimont, Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren; and his sister, Laura Gudenkauf, Swisher. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William (Ella) Wernimont; and brother-in-law, David Gudenkauf. Gary Dean Wernimont was born March 19, 1946, in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Gilbert and Doris (Eggiman) Wernimont. Gary graduated from the Maquoketa Valley Schools, with the Class of 1965. He then went to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Following his return from service, he married Patsy Muller on Sept. 7, 1968, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Gary worked at Cuckler Buildings in Monticello, Triangle Feeds and DeKalb Feed. He retired after working at Energy Manufacturing. Gary was the type of person who could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. He often rode his scooter and golf cart around town, seeking out changes in scenery and friendly faces to chat with. Gary had a remarkable talent for fixing things, woodworking, and always finding the best channel on the TV. Gary also enjoyed seeing his grandkids, candy, and making those around him laugh. The family would like to thank everyone at Above and Beyond Hospice, the Palliative Care Team from Jones Regional Hospital and Gary's neighbor, Scott Dirks for all there help and support over the years.



