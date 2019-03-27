GAY ANN CARPENTER Cedar Rapids Loved by all who knew her, Gay Ann Carpenter, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Gay Ann Fish was born on Feb. 23, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Harold and Agnes Delores (Newkirk) Fish. She married Brad Carpenter on June 25, 1977, in Marion, Iowa. Gay graduated from Jefferson High School and after working in the dental field for several years, obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and also her MBA from St. Ambrose University. After a long career at Rockwell Collins, Gay retired and enjoyed winters in Marco Island, Fla. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Brad, who faithfully cared for her in the last few months; her two daughters, Jill (Kip) Smith and Jacy (Wade) Buck; four granddaughters, Cherokee, Paige, Ally and Ava; three brothers, Barry, Brad and Bart (Tammy); her cat, Misty; and granddogs, Rita and Lulu. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gina. Nothing gave Gay greater joy than the time she spent with her family, specifically the special dates with each of her granddaughters on dinners out, coffee dates, family vacations and gifting matching Christmas jammies. In addition to her cherished times with her family, Gay was involved in many social activities, including a Bunco group, multiple book clubs, mahjong, PEO Sisters and Cedar Rapids Rotary Club. Gay will be remembered as a graceful hostess who enjoyed entertaining and sharing her special desserts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Rochester, Minn. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary