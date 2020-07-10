GAYLE SZYPERSKI Cedar Rapids Gayle Szyperski, 57, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday July 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be held at a later date at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Gayle was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ernest Jr. and Lillian (Meyer) Loomis. She went to Prairie High School, received her associate's degree at Kirkwood Community College and attended Young Cosmetology School. Gayle married Richard "Rich" Szyperski on Oct. 18, 1986, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. She loved all things music and arts. Gayle especially enjoyed sharing her love of music with students at Prairie and with private lessons in her home. Gayle is survived by her husband, Rich Szyperski of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Melissa (Danny) Ryerson of Champaign, Ill., and Melanie "Mel" Szyperski of Cedar Rapids; mother, Lillian Loomis; and siblings, Robert "Bob" (Denise) Loomis of Knapp, Wis., Gloria "Babe" (Marty) Myers of Cedar Rapids and Jerry (Joyce) Loomis of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Loomis Jr. Please share a memory of Gayle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
