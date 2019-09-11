Home

Gaylon Esbaum

Gaylon Esbaum Obituary
GAYLON ESBAUM Lowden Gaylon Esbaum, 86, of Lowden, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden. A visitation will be held one hour before the service. Gaylon Gilbert Esbaum was born July 2, 1933, in Bennett, Iowa, the son of Albert and Evelyn (Knoche) Esbaum. He graduated from Lowden High School and then served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gaylon was married to Yvonne Wiedemeier on Aug. 10, 1957, at St. Paul UCC in rural Marengo. He worked at and retired from Rockwell Goss in Cedar Rapids. Gaylon was a member of Zion UCC and American Legion Post 366 in Lowden. He enjoyed reading, fishing and woodworking. Survivors include a son, Darren Esbaum of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Wendy (Keene) Hart of Moline, Ill.; three grandchildren, Alex Hart, Seth Hart and Jacob Hart; and his siblings, Priscilla Rixe, Denslow Esbaum, Paulette Riedesel and Beryl Esbaum. Gaylon was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry and Douglas Esbaum. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
