GENE ALLEN COLLINGWOOD Williamsburg Gene Allen Collingwood was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of Harold and Erna (Walter) Collingwood. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1966. Gene was united in marriage to Jean Gerard on July 17, 1966, at First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. He farmed and worked as an industrial insulator. He retired at the age of 58 and moved from Le Claire to Williamsburg in 2004. To stay busy, he drove for Iowa County Transportation. He loved transporting pre-school students, REA clients and the elderly. Gene loved visiting with friends, playing cards, hunting, fishing and golfing. His greatest joy always was watching his grandchildren participate in sports, musical functions and plays. Gene was loved by all who met him. He will be truly missed. Gene passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his winter home in Harlingen, Texas, at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife, Jean; two children, Cherie (Bruce) Volz of Norway and Troy Collingwood of Marengo; four grandchildren, Jacob Volz of Norway, Josie Schmuecker of Blairstown, Sidney (Curtis) Ege of Manhatten, Kan., and Jordan Collingwood of Marengo; and three sisters, Mardene (Doug) Kimm of Blairstown, Elaine (Brian) Slaymaker of Marengo and Brenda (Brian) Brenneman of Blairstown. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Arlene Collingwood. Celebration memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is assisting with services. A memorial fund has been established for Rural Employment Alternative Inc. in Conroy. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020