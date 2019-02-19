GENE D. FULTS Alburnett Gene D. Fults, 56, of Alburnett, passed away at his home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Gene's memory to Shawn Fults, 125 Circle Dr., Manchester, IA 52057. Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton is handling the arrangements. Gene was born April 30, 1962, in Newton, Iowa. He was a talented sportsman and enjoyed baseball, softball, football and stock car racing. He worked at Goodwill in Cedar Rapids and was an admired employee and pitcher for the company softball team. He was especially proud to be a new grandpa, recently welcoming his first grandbaby and announcing to anyone who was within earshot, "I'm a Grandpa!" Gene is survived by his son, Shawn Fults (Alexys Eimer) of Manchester; granddaughter, Sophia Reign Fults; siblings, Charlene (Terry) Moyle of Toddville, Dennis (Sheryl) Perrin of Toddville, Brenda (Mitch) Smith of Cedar Rapids, Linda (Rick) Schrader of Watkins and Deanna (Jim) Campbell of Cedar Rapids; his longtime friend, Keith Sauer of Alburnett; and many nieces, nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Bobbie (Dammeier) and Jed Miller and Hughey and Donna (Lathrop) Fults; and a sister, Shelley (Lathrop) McCracken. Gene will be remembered for his gentle and loving nature, friendly smile, kind heart and his sense of humor. He was greatly loved by all and will be dearly missed. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary