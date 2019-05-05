GENE G. KUBU Buffalo, Minn. Gene G. Kubu, 75, of Buffalo, Minn., died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on Sept. 8, 1943, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of George T. and Wilma A. (Breja) Kubu. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1962 and Dunwoody Institute in 1964. On Nov. 9, 1963, he was joined in holy marriage to Jean H. Garbers. God blessed their marriage with two sons, Gregory and Talion. He retired after 39 years from The Tennant Company and Ryan Motors after five years. He enjoyed fishing, winters in Arizona, lawn work, the outdoors, time with family, grandchildren's activities and all the wonderful adventures alongside the love of his life, Jean. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean; son, Talion (Sara) Kubu; grandchildren, Tyller, Benjamin, Anna and Nicholas; sister, Manon (Don) Coons; sister-in-law, Joan Garbers; and many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory; his parents; and sister, Gwendolyn. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Visitation at the church is Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Further visitation on Tuesday is one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or Buffalo Youth Hockey Association. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo, (763) 682-1363, www.thepetersonchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019