GENE P. BAGBY Independence Gene P. Bagby, 63, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa, following a long illness. Gene was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Joseph C. and Mary J. (Kane) Bagby. He attended the Independence and East Buchanan Community School Districts. On May 8, 1982, he married Kenda Kay Oldridge at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. They made their home together in Independence. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for more than 30 years, most recently for Tri-State Crane out of Cedar Rapids. He was also known to be an outstanding fabricator and mechanic; he could fix any machine he ever ran. He loved his work and the people he worked with throughout the years, and often spent time after work enjoying their company; usually in a garage sharing a drink. He was an avid outdoorsman, and often went fishing and hunting with family and friends. He would spend as much time as he could at their family farm in rural Quasqueton and loved spending time there with his grandchildren. Gene is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kenda Bagby, Independence; his children, Trevor Bagby, Winthrop, Iowa, and Amber (Evan) Lemberger, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla.; his five grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan and Mason Mulford, and Ashlynn Heinle and Ava Lemberger; four sisters, Mary Ann Kelly, Cedar Rapids, Linda Bagby, Independence, Susan (Willis) Burington, Cedar Falls and Sandy (Jim) Boyd, Masonville, Iowa; six brothers, Joe (Dixie) Bagby, Independence, Francis (Mary Ellen) Bagby, Independence, Jim (Sandy) Bagby, Cedar Falls, Pat Bagby, Walker, Iowa, Jerry Bagby, Arizona and Wayne Bagby, Rowley, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Dave "Dewb" Aubrey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Bagby; a sister, Darlene Blount; bother, Tom Bagby; brother, Randy Bagby (in infancy); brothers-in-law, Bill Adam's, Dick Blount and Mike Kelly; and sisters-in-law, Teri Bagby and Doris Bagby. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gene P. Bagby Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union, 1900 3rd Ave. SE, Independence, IA 50644. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020