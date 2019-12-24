Home

GENEVA ANN HOTH Monona Geneva Ann Hoth, 87, of Monona, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health Care in La Crosse, Wis. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services Friday at the church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader with the Rev. Jon Haack as officiant. Interment will follow at East Side Cemetery, Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
