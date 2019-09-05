|
GENEVA KUENNEN St. Lucas Geneva Kuennen, 91, of St. Lucas, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Ossian Senior Hospice surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in St. Lucas, Iowa, with the Rev. Aaron Junge presiding. Burial will be in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Schluter-Balik Funeral Home in Decorah is handling arrangements. Geneva was born on Aug. 20, 1928, on the home farm near Festina to Frank and Caroline (Einck) Huinker. She graduated eighth grade from St. Mary's School in Festina, Iowa. She met the love of her life, Clarence Kuennen, at a wedding dance at the Inwood in Spillville. They were married on May 23, 1949, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Festina. From this marriage, they had 13 children, 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Clarence and Geneva started farming near St. Lucas and then moved to their home place near Festina in 1958. Geneva worked side by side with Clarence on the farm until they retired to St. Lucas in 1996. Geneva loved embroidering, gardening/canning and baking bread and kolaches. She loved dancing to polka music with Clarence. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, the Rosary Society and the National Catholic Society of Foresters. She was a member of the St. Luke's church choir for many years. Geneva is survived by her children, Sue (Gary) Keune of Marion, Iowa, Jean Kuennen of Rochester, Minn., Karen (Don) Guidice of Chugwater, Wyo., Clarice (Harvey) Timp of Calmar, Iowa, Sandy (Joe) Timp of Castalia, Iowa, Cindy (Norm) Einck of West Union, Iowa, Randy (Jackie) Kuennen of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, Lisa (Al) Brockmeyer of Calmar, Iowa, Dale Kuennen of Calmar, Iowa, Jackie (Lance) Brandt of West Des Moines, Iowa, Loren (JoAnn) Kuennen of Ossian, Iowa, Mark (Linda) Kuennen of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, and Jeff (Kristin) Kuennen of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Chad (Leslie) Keune, Cheri Keune, Adam Keune, Andy (Natasha) Keune, Shannon (Ward) Peterson, Crystal (Troy) Conyers, Kurt (Kira) Guidice, Kristi (Daren) Holien, Ryan (Michelle) Timp, Nicole (Corey) DeWitt, Brenden (Miranda) Timp, Jeremy (Denise) Timp, Brett (Robin) Timp, Tara (Joel) Monroe, Bryce Timp, Wendy Einck, Heidi (Spencer) Goettsch, Jordan (Hannah) Einck, Ashley (Matt) Nost, Brittany Kuennen, Courtney Kuennen, Jake Frana, Franklin Brandt, Tanner Kuennen, Alex Kuennen, Blake Kuennen, Morgan Kuennen, Nathan Kuennen and Chase Melhus; 32 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Huinker; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim and Donna Kuennen, Jerry and Margaret Kuennen, Della Mitchell, Lori Huinker, Arlene Imoehl, Mary Jo Kuennen, Arlene Huinker and Bernice Huinker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Kuennen; parents, Frank and Caroline Huinker; grandchild, Kelly Guidice; great-grandchild, Hope Timp; father- and mother-in-law, Clem and Matilda Kuennen; sisters, Bernice and Lawrence Bucheit, Ethel and Leonard Luzum and Marjorie and Paul Huber; brothers, Neil Huinker, Bobby Huinker, Gerry Huinker and Virgil Huinker; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Catherine Huinker, Ralph Imoehl, Cyril and Edna Holtaus, Jerry and Ruth Oyloe and Linus Huinker Mom and Dad spent almost 70 years of marriage together. Their love was so strong we are comforted knowing that after four short months they are once again reunited.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019