Geneva Wood

GENEVA MARDINE WOOD Tipton Geneva Mardine Wood, 98, formerly of Tipton, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, while under the care of Crestview Nursing Home in West Branch. Following current COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private family funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church in Tipton. Burial and final rites will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
. Geneva was born Aug. 17, 1921, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Fred Raymond and Mildred Ciha Worrell. On Oct. 3, 1942, she was united in marriage to LaVerne Wood in St. Bridget Church in Nolan Settlement. They later divorced. Geneva graduated from West Branch High School and Coe College. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Tipton. Geneva was a homemaker, farmer and teacher. Geneva is survived by her five children, Mrs. Harry Wehde Jr. (Eileen), Mrs. Mark Angelini (Maureen), Mrs. Michael Wagner (Kathleen), Mr. Robert Wood and Mr. Kevin Wood; her brother, Mr. Alfred Worrell; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Virgil Stinocher (Maxine).