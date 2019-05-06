Home

Genevieve Furness
Genevieve Furness Obituary
GENEVIEVE ROSE FURNESS Cedar Rapids Genevieve Rose Furness, 95, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Living Center West after a long illness. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church by Pastor Trish Decker. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grafton Cemetery, Grafton. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Genevieve is survived by two daughters, Kay (Don) Rawson of Hiawatha and Cindy (Kevin) Solem of Cedar Rapids; son, Jerry of Rowley; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; Denice Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1993; six brothers; nine sisters; and her daughter-in-law, Jean Furness. Genevieve was born July 5, 1923, in Grafton, Iowa, the daughter of John and Emma Glauwitz Bork. She married Carl Furness on Aug. 20, 1946, in Nashua at the Little Brown Church. Genevieve was a school bus driver for 26 years for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. She was a devoted member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Genevieve's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ann Soenen, Living Center West and hospice for their loving care. Memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019
