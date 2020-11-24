1/1
Genevieve "Jenny" Huedepohl
GENEVIEVE "JENNY" HUEDEPOHL Marengo Genevieve "Jenny" Huedepohl, 88, of Marengo, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A private family graveside service will be held at the Marengo Cemetery with the Rev. Diane Vorhies officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Jenny is survived by her daughters, Vickie Rathjen of Marengo, Connie Butler of Marengo and Pam (Bill) Simmons of Marengo; her sons, Terry (Shelia) Huedepohl of Marengo and Mark (Pam) Huedepohl of Shelbyville, Ky.; and 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Fran) Rathjen of Liberty, Mo., Kirk (Ashley) Rathjen of Ankeny, Kourtney Rathjen of Marengo, Shawn Huedepohl of Omaha, Neb., Heidi (Dave) Knapp of Marengo, Josh (Bobbi) Simmons of Marengo, Brent Butler of Marengo, Brian (Nikki) Butler of Ladora, Aaron (Mike) Laskey of Camarillo, Calif., and Jalissa (Curt) Winn of Marengo. Also surviving are 19 great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Jasiel Timm and Sharon Huedepohl, both of Victor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark, in 2005; her parents; her brother, Lloyd; her sisters, Virginia Bergert and Evelyn Guehrn; and two sons-in-law, Jere Rathjen and Ken Butler. Genevieve Keil was born March 7, 1932, in Genoa Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie and Edna Whitlock Keil. She graduated from Marengo High School with the Class of 1950. Jenny was united in marriage to Clark A. Huedepohl on June 4, 1950, at First United Methodist Church, Marengo. She worked for Swift Law Firm for 14 years, and was the deputy Iowa County recorder from 1978 to 1990. Jenny served as Iowa County recorder from 1991 to 1994, retiring on Jan. 1, 1995. She enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball games, as well as her children and grandchildren's activities. Jenny loved reading and vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks, where she and Clark lived for four years after her retirement. Jenny especially loved to travel, her favorite spot was Hong Kong, China. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
