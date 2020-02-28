|
GENEVIEVE "JENNIE" M. PLATNER Mechanicsville Genevieve "Jennie" M. Platner, 91, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2 at Dawson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Genevieve Maureen was the first-born child to Norbert and Edith (Cosgriff) Crock in Cedar Rapids on May 25, 1928. On Aug. 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Herbert "Herb" Platner. She graduated as class valedictorian from Tipton High School and went on to earn her nursing degree in 1949 from Mercy Nursing School. After graduating, she worked for the doctor's office in Tipton for a year before meeting her husband and raising her family. She was known for baking delicious cookies, making butterfly cinnamon toast and her famous perfect egg. Jennie loved collecting porcelain dolls, cloisonne vases and carousels. She enjoyed listening to audio books and she always made sure her farm cats had plenty to eat. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Jerry (Pat) Platner of Mechanicsville, Larry (Cynthia) Platner of Lisbon, Diana (Steve) Kirkpatrick of Mechanicsville, Tom (Lona) Platner of Cedar Grove, Wis., and Teresa (Ron) Myers of Sumner; 13 grandchildren, Sara Brislawn, Mandy (Mike) Holman, Dusty (Jessica) Platner; Angela (Ted) Cheatham, Laura (Joel) Moorhead, Andy (Allie) Platner; Kevin (Malia) Kirkpatrick, Jacob (Danielle O'Connor) Kirkpatrick; Josh Platner, T.J. (Jordyn) Platner; Nicki (Andrew) Cunniff, Jenna (Dustin) Lenz and Jesse (Katie) Kohl; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ed (Louise) Crock of Coralville. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Adeline. Memorials may be directed to Cedar County Meals on Wheels to Tipton Senior Center, 111 Orange St., Tipton, IA 52772 in her honor.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020