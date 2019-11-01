|
GEORGE A. ANTOLIK Brighton George A. Antolik, 77, of Brighton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. George was born March 14, 1942, on the farm in Eddyville, Iowa, to George and Irene Hynick Antolik. He graduated from Eddyville High School with the Class of 1960. At the age of 19, George married and had three children and later was divorced. George worked construction and then was a machinist until he retired. George talked with his sisters weekly, and they said everybody needs a brother like him. He always loved life growing up on the farm, and his dream was to get back to a farm where he could live out his life doing what he loved most: out in the country surrounded by farmland and meeting friends for coffee and breakfast. There is never a good time to see someone you love pass on, but if you were to ask George what his perfect scenario would be…it would be outside working on his land and enjoying his farm, hunting with his son and grandson. After it became too hard for him to walk the hills, he would sit in his truck and watch them hunt and enjoy the outdoors. George always would be the first to call to find out how much snow or rain was received. Also, anything with gas and mileage was a big conversation. In fact, he was very concerned about his own funeral because the price of gas might be too high and too many miles for people to travel! George is survived by his three children, Christy (Rod) Snitker, Cindy (Shawn) Marcello and George C. (Carey) Antolik; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Riley, Reid and Ross Snitker, Curren and Corbin Marcello, and Amanda (Brian Payne) and Kyle Antolik; three sisters, Evelyn Klyn, Darlene (Bob) Davis and Shirley Shafer; two nieces and four nephews, Sherrie Roberts, David Klyn, Brad Davis, Donald, Darren and Dawn Shafer and their families. George was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Jim Antolik. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Highland Cemetery in Eddyville with the Rev. Molly Goodrich officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be before the graveside service from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Bates Funeral Chapel with George's family present in the chapel to greet family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the family for a memorial to be determined.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019