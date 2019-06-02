GEORGE ELI ABODEELY Marion George Eli Abodeely, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with a Trisagion Service at 6 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the church, conducted by the Rev. Father Fred Shaheen. Burial will follow at St. George Orthodox Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. George was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Eli and Vida (Name) Abodeely. He graduated from McKinley High School. George served honorably in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Sandra (Blazek) Benedict on Nov. 13, 2005, at St. George Orthodox Church. George was self-employed, owning two bars. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Church and Marion American Legion Post 298. George enjoyed dancing and traveling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He looked forward to spending mornings at Hy-Vee for breakfast and spending time with friends. George is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandra Abodeely; two daughters, Linda (John) Marsh and Cynthia Abodeely; son, Scott (Balinda) Abodeely; stepson, Michael Benedict; two granddaughters, Ashley Abodeely and Alyssa (Justin) Weisbarth; two brothers, Nick (Catherine) Abodeely and Dr. Fred Abbo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Vida Abodeely; two sisters, Alice Scollen and Emily Aboud; and his first wife, Helen "Haddy" Abodeely. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in George's memory. Please share a memory of George at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary