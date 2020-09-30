George Abodeely

1/1
GEORGE THOMAS ABODEELY Marion George Thomas Abodeely, 83, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart, Iowa, from COVID-19. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. George Orthodox Church. Please go to this link: tinyurl.com/georgetabodeely to reserve your seat if you plan on attending the funeral. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing and wearing face masks or face shields is required. Private family burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery following the services. George Thomas Abodeely was born April 3, 1937, in Kearney, Neb., the son of the Rev. Thomas and Ida K. Abodeely. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a year later. He attended Devereaux School in Devon, Pa., for two years. While growing up, George was a newspaper carrier for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. He also had a lawn mowing business. Throughout his adulthood, George took part in Crest Services, lived in a group home setting, participated in Special Olympics, and worked for Options from 1976 to 2009. As an adult, George enjoyed being part of St. George Orthodox Church as an altar server. During his later years, George lived at Crestview Acres in Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Alma Ellis, Ramza Sturgeon, Vivian Nemer, Vickie Sedlacek and Loretta Haddy; and one brother, Kenneth Abodeely. Left to cherish George's memories are his sister-in-law, Joyce Abodeely; and 13 nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to St. George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids or Special Olympics in George's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
