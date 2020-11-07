GEORGE ALLAN BARNARD Cedar Rapids George Allan Barnard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 72. George is survived by his daughter, Nicole Barth of Marion; granddaughters, Cailey, Kendall and Ava, all of Marion; brother, Robert Barnard, of Spring Hill, Fla.; sisters, Barbara (Barnard) Prusha, of Maricopa, Ariz., and Mary (Barnard) Cornelius of Baton Rouge, La.; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norraine Barnard, and brother, Harold Barnard, all of Marshalltown. George was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Marshalltown, to Charles and Norraine (Conkin) Barnard. He graduated from Marshalltown High School and served in the U.S. Army. He grew to love motorcycles during his younger years and was a very knowledgeable man on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He worked many years for J&P Cycles and after retirement worked for the National Motorcycle Museum. With his white beard, red Santa hat and the most infectious laugh there ever will be, he carried on the spirit of Christmas in young and old. He made friends wherever he went, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store