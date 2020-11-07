1/1
George Allan Barnard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE ALLAN BARNARD Cedar Rapids George Allan Barnard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 72. George is survived by his daughter, Nicole Barth of Marion; granddaughters, Cailey, Kendall and Ava, all of Marion; brother, Robert Barnard, of Spring Hill, Fla.; sisters, Barbara (Barnard) Prusha, of Maricopa, Ariz., and Mary (Barnard) Cornelius of Baton Rouge, La.; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norraine Barnard, and brother, Harold Barnard, all of Marshalltown. George was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Marshalltown, to Charles and Norraine (Conkin) Barnard. He graduated from Marshalltown High School and served in the U.S. Army. He grew to love motorcycles during his younger years and was a very knowledgeable man on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He worked many years for J&P Cycles and after retirement worked for the National Motorcycle Museum. With his white beard, red Santa hat and the most infectious laugh there ever will be, he carried on the spirit of Christmas in young and old. He made friends wherever he went, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved