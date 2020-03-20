|
|
GEORGE B. ROSENBERGER Tama George B. Rosenberger, 90, of Tama, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. There will be no public services held at this time due to the COVID-19 circumstances. If possible, a Celebration of Life will be planned in June to coincide with George's 91st birthday. An announcement will be made when a date is set. George was born on June 14, 1929, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of George N. and Blanche (Berger) Rosenberger. He graduated from Toledo High School. On Dec. 26, 1950, he was united in marriage to Ethel Burnes in Toledo, Iowa. George was an over-the-road trucker and his nickname was "Highway." He mostly drove for the Tama Paper Mill, retiring from full-time in 1979. He also worked at the Paper Mill part-time. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Tama-Toledo Country Club. He also was a job steward for the Teamsters union. George enjoyed golfing, playing cards and driving around town checking everything out. He was a big Hawkeyes fan. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ethel of Tama; one daughter, Darcy (Dan) Ferguson of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Scott (Teed) Rosenberger of Tama, Stuart Rosenberger of Belle Plaine and Shane Rosenberger of Coralville; a daughter-in-law, Linda Rosenberger of Tama; 14 grandchildren, Wesley Ferguson, Beth (Brad) Barvinek, Brandy (Rick) Zhorne, Jessica Rosenberger, Trisha Werner, Nick Rosenberger, Josh Rosenberger, Jake (Hannah) Rosenberger, Paige Rosenberger (Brady Jacobi), Treye (Trace Nebel) Rosenberger, Leigh Sauer (Louie Sauer), Todd (Meg) Rosenberger, Lesley (Ryan) Mathes and Ty (Tamara) Rosenberger; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Steve Rosenberger; and one brother, Eddie (Elaine) Rosenberger. A memorial fund will be established.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020