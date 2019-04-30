Home

GEORGE THOMAS BOYD Cedar Rapids George Thomas Boyd, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour before Mass. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Van Horne. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. George was born April 5, 1926, in Dysart, Iowa, the son of Fulton and Elizabeth "Agnes" (McCormick) Boyd. He attended school in Belle Plaine. George entered the U.S. Army in 1945 and served until 1947. He worked as a yard master for Chicago and North Western Railway for 30 years. George was a member of American Legion Post No. 39 in Belle Plaine. He was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. George is survived by his sister, Lucy "Betty" Schriner of Cedar Rapids; one niece; and three nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, Fulton and Agnes Boyd; sister, Kate Fish; and two brothers-in-law, David Fish and Kenneth Schriner. Please share a memory of George at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
