|
|
GEORGE WALTER "MIKE" CALLOWAY Anamosa George Walter "Mike" Calloway, 88, of Anamosa, passed away from Parkinson's on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be observed. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Mike was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Monmouth, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Mara (Shirk) Calloway. He married Vivian Jean Christiansen on Jan. 10, 1953. Vivian preceded him in death on July 15, 2014. Mike honorably served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 11, 1952 until Nov. 3, 1954. While serving his country, he was wounded by having shrapnel in his eye and knee. Mike was a sergeant in the Korean War and received the Korean Service medal, WI Bronze Service Star, United Nations medal and the National Defense Service medal. It was his privilege, honor and joy to fly on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2014. Mike was employed at Clinton Engines and Farm Service. He owned and operated his own bulldozer, logging and trucking business. Mike's real love was selling items. He sold everything from Muscatine Watermelons, Cars, and Watkins and Fuller Brush products. Mike never met a stranger and he and Vivian would feed or house anyone they met or worked for them. Mike is survived by a daughter, Gerri Mead; a son, Michael Calloway; four grandchildren, Chad (Braden) Mead, Nicholas (Nicole) Mead, Travis Calloway and Mikayla Calloway; two great-grandchildren, Dillon (Saskia) Mead and Jameson Mead; and a sister, Carol Matthews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; a half brother, James Holmes; three sisters, Vivian Moran, Maxine Von Spreecken and Marilyn Eggers; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law; a son-in-law, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Lynn. A special thank-you to the healthcare providers at Manor Care Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice for the tender loving care given to Mike. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020