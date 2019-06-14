GEORGE CONRAD BAUMBACH Iowa City George Conrad Baumbach, 94, of Iowa City, died June 9, 2019, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Okoboji Cemetery in Arnolds Park, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church or Coralville American Legion. George Baumbach was born April 26, 1925, in Norwalk, Wis., to Eduard and Lydia (Vieth) Baumbach. He was raised on the family dairy farm with his dog, Sport, and graduated from Norwalk High School. He was a proud, decorated veteran and enjoyed sharing stories about his experience serving in the U.S. Army during World War II in Belgium and Germany, where he earned a Bronze Star. George married Peggy Kenison on April 27, 1946, in Des Moines. Though George grew up on a farm, he loved fixing cars and had worked in various car dealerships beginning at the age of 23. His expertise paid off when he started his own business in 1962, George's Body Shop. He spent most of his life in Milford, Iowa, where he was very active in the community, being a member of the school board and president of the congregation at First Lutheran Church in Milford. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school, loved reading the Bible, listening to music and traveling with his wife, especially to historic sites. Above all, he loved his family and friends, and was a great husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, step-grandfather and step-great-grandfather. George is survived by his children, Gary (Diane) Baumbach and Mark (Kari) Baumbach; one grandchild, Sarah (Gabriel) Benson; three step-grandchildren, Dylan and Leslie Schwendeman and Rachel (Gary) LeTendre; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Eva Benson; two step-great-grandchildren, Jack and Ashton LeTendre. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; one brother, Ernest Baumbach; and four sisters, Edna Meliszewski, Lucille Walker, Pearl Feuerhelm and Clara Gardner. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.lensingfuneral.com, where the service details also will be posted when a final date is set. Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary