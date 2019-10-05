Home

1934 - 2019
George Domer Obituary
GEORGE DOMER Marion George Domer, 85, of Marion, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church with service starting at 1 p.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. Burial to follow luncheon at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. George Ronald Domer was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Springville, Iowa, to Ivan and Clara (Nielson) Domer. George was married to Nancy Scott on Sept. 17, 1955. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Pamela (James) Purvis and Jill Laping; three granddaughters, Sarah Spencer, Lindsay Logan and Alyssa Laping; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Wraspir. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lawrence; and his sisters, Edith, Faye, Barbara and Zona. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
