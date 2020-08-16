GEORGE ELVAN LITTLE Newhall George Elvan Little, 94, died peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Sherman, Texas. George was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Madison, Wis., to Ralph C. and Ruth (Moubry) Little. He was the third of eight children. In 1927, the family moved back to Palo, Iowa. He was a long-time resident of Atkins, Newhall and Cedar Rapids. On Dec. 12, 1945, George married LaVonne Lint. They had three children, George Jr., Gordon and Regina. He was preceded in death by George Jr. (in infancy), LaVonne (at age 58) and Regina (at age 65). George was blessed to find love again with Frankie Myrmo, whom he married on Nov. 12, 1989. He loved the fact that by marrying Frankie, he added three more sons and their wives and children to his family. He was especially close to Larry and Carolyn. George was proud to be a WWII veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. His son, Gordon, escorted him on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2016. He spent many years in manufacturing, but the last two decades of his career were dedicated to teaching welding at Kirkwood Community College. He served as Potentate of the El Kahir Shrine in 1989 and also had the distinction of being an honorary 33rd degree Mason. George leaves behind his wife, Frankie, and his son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Nancy. He will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren with LaVonne: Chris (Jennifer) Burkart, Heather (Brian) Miller, Jennifer (Leonardo) Montemurro, Kevin Little and Brittany (Kevin) Shepherd. Because of his long life and second marriage, George has many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved them all. Services will be held at the Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 22. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed immediately by a service honoring George. His ashes will then be buried in the family plot in the Palo cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
in George's name, with notification of donation sent to nagdlittle@aol.com. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com