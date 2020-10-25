GEORGE EUGENE TSCHETSCHOT South Chesterfield, Va. George Tschetschot was born Jan. 23, 1941, in Kiev, Ukraine, and passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. He moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1950 when he was 9 years old. He married Gloria Fuller in 1962. He retired from Rockwell Collins Avionics in 1997 after working there for 37 years. At the time of his death he was living in South Chesterfield, Va. George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Tschetschot; his son, Scott and daughter-in-law Andrea, and their two sons, Scott Jr. and Tyler; his son, Mark and daughter-in-law Cheri; and his son, Paul. George was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Tschetschot; and his father, Eugene Tschetschot. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store