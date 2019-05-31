Home

George Franklin Mires Sr.

GEORGE FRANKLIN MIRES SR. North Liberty George Franklin Mires Sr., of North Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Organ Fund or Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019
