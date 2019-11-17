|
|
GEORGE HAWLEY Cedar Rapis George Hawley, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. George William Hawley was born June 23, 1940, in Grantsburg, Wis., to Jesse and E. Jane Hawley. At a young age, George's family moved to Alburnett, Iowa, where he later graduated from Alburnett High School in 1958. George married Suzanne Boddicker in 1960, and they later divorced. George worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for more than 30 years. He was a resident of Walden Place in Iowa City. George loved country music, all sports but especially football and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and visiting casinos. Survivors include three children, Bryan Hawley of Malaysia, Bradley (Julia) Hawley of Cedar Rapids and Jill (Barry) Mayfield of Knoxville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Crystal (Casey) Caldwell, Brenna (Kris) Cope, Breanna Hawley, Bryce Hawley, Broghan (Meagan) Hawley, Brayden (Avery) Hawley and Brett Hawley; three great-grandchildren, Aria, Carlee and Brooks; and his siblings, Les (Marian) Hawley, Monte (Cathy) Hawley and Beve (Jerry) Shearer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and E. Jane Hawley. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019