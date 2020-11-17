1/
George Humphrey
GEORGE E. HUMPHREY Marion George E. Humphrey, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Keystone Cedars Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids. Per George's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Inurnment will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. George was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Marcus and Mable (Frappier) Humphrey. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On July 2, 1950, in Pawnee City, Neb., he married his high school sweetheart, Mary E. Barton. George had a lifelong career in banking, retiring in 1987 from Wells Fargo Bank in Marion, Iowa. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 70 years; his daughter, Nancy Eden and her husband, Steve, of Swisher, Iowa; along with "the apple of his eye," granddaughter, Natalie (Eden) Roberts and her husband, Zach, of Iowa City, Iowa. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Keystone Cedars for their wonderful care. Special thank you to Amber for her dedication and unwavering care of Dad and Mom from beginning to end. Thank you also to the UnityPoint Hospice team, especially his hospice nurse, Jake, for helping Dad pass with dignity and compassion. GO BIG RED!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
