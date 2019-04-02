Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kremenak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Kremenak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Kremenak Obituary
GEORGE M. KREMENAK Cedar Rapids George M. Kremenak, 95, an eight-year resident of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, passed away quietly in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, because of complications of old age. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, at St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, by Father Ivan Nienhaus. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the . Please share your support and memories with George's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now