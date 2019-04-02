|
GEORGE M. KREMENAK Cedar Rapids George M. Kremenak, 95, an eight-year resident of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, passed away quietly in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, because of complications of old age. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, at St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, by Father Ivan Nienhaus. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the . Please share your support and memories with George's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019