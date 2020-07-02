GEORGE L. GOCHENOUER Cedar Rapids George L. Gochenouer, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Chris; family including Amy, Brad, Elizabeth and Penelope Gardner and David, Erin, Claire and William Gochenouer. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. George was born in Humboldt, Iowa, on May 7, 1929, son of Calvin Pearl Gochenouer and Bertha Ellen Newbrough Gochenouer. George served in the National Guard 1947 and in the U.S. Air Force in Korea from 1948 to 1952 as a telephone lineman and on guard duty. George attended Oklahoma A&M after his military duty and worked at Rockwell Collins for 36 years as a test technician, retiring in January 1992. George worked at O'Donnell Ace hardware for 20 years, retiring in 2016. George served in the honor guard for Legion Post 727, was an active member of the Desperado western group, was one of the first Rock and Readers at Garfield Elementary school and was an active member of Buffalo United Methodist Church. George was one of the nicest men you would ever meet. He loved to visit and share a good joke. Condolences can be sent to the home address. The family will be having a memorial at a later date.



