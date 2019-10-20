|
GEORGE MARTIN HANSEN Wyoming George Martin Hansen, 90, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming with a Masonic service beginning at 10:15 a.m. George Martin Hansen and his twin sister, Georg Anne, were born July 2, 1929, in Maquoketa to George and Adah (Martin) Hansen. George attended Elwood schools and graduated from Wyoming High School in 1947. On July 16, 1950, he was united in marriage to Herta Kikuts in Lost Nation. The couple spent their life farming, fishing, mushrooming and golfing. They spent summers on the Mississippi River and wintered in South Texas. George was an active 50-plus year member as a Mason and Eastern Star. He served as president of Little Bear Country Club, Iowa State Extension Council member from 1972 to 1975, was a timer 15-plus years at the John Byers Invitational Wrestling Tournament and member of the Wyoming Fair Board and Jones County Pork Producers. Awards include 1977 FHA Farm Family of the Year, Iowa Master Corn Grower and Iowa Trophy Deer Hunter. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Herta; his children, Shirley (Denny) Coon of Oxford Junction, Kenneth (Mary) Hansen of Wyoming, Barbara (Doug) Schroeder of Decorah and Kevin Hansen of Maquoketa; six grandchildren, David (Carrie) Coon, Kraig (Dana) Hansen, Abby (Paul) Peterson, Sarah Espeseth, Elizabeth Hansen and Devvin Schroeder; nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Faith, Kale, Paige, Ryann, Alexx, Erynn, Michael and Meredith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rex, Dale and Bill; and sisters, Charlene, Maxine, Doris, Ellen, Georg Anne and Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zion American Lutheran Church or Camp Wyoming.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019