|
|
GEORGE JOHN MCCALL Cedar Rapids George John McCall passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 80. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. A celebration of George's life will follow at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Born in California, his family moved to Iowa and made it their home. George attended the University of Iowa and earned his master's and Ph.D. in sociology from Harvard by age 25. He authored several books and contributed to many publications over the years. He was a professor at the University of Missouri in St. Louis for more than 40 years. He loved his family, his work and traveling the world, especially spending time in South Africa. He is survived by his wife of six years, Linda McCall; daughter, Sarah Hunt (Bill); son, Grant McCall (Sarah); sisters, Connie Lee McCall, Ann Zito (Tony) and Marilyn Holmes (Tom); stepchildren, Jessica Libpscomb, Jennifer Martin (James), Jeannette Fauchier (Brian) and James Bickford (Sarah Pimlott); grandchildren, Adrian, John and Caroline McCall, Caitlin Bickford (Brandon Bernard), Logan Hagmeier, Jada Lipscomb, Anna Fauchier, Anson Fauchier, Sam Martin, Alexander Bickford and Aunalee and Aiden Throndson; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Irie Maye Bernard; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of George McCall may be made to: McCall Family Gift for Lions, Museum of Natural History, 11 MacBride Hall, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242; (319) 335-0480. Please share a memory of George at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019